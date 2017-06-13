Facebook announced that over the past 30 days, 43 million people made 115 million posts, likes, and comments related to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show whose expo finally opens today.

For the past seven days, the top games mentioned, ranked in order, are FIFA 18 (EA’s flagship soccer game), Star Wars: Battlefront II (a shooter set after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens movies), State of Decay 2 (a zombie-survival shooter), Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft’s top action series), and Sea of Thieves (Microsoft’s online co-op game about playing pirates on the high seas).

About 65 percent of those posting were men, and 35 percent were women. Last year, men dominated the conversation at 90 percent. Twenty-two percent are 35 or older. The top countries talking about E3 are the U.S., United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico.

Image Credit: Facebook

“This year, more than ever before, we are excited to see the global digital footprint of E3 play out on Facebook,” said Franco DeCesare, the head of global console and online gaming at Facebook, in a statement. “Over the last few months, people around the world have taken to the platform to discuss and share the games they love with the people they care about. We’ve seen this community of gamers continue to grow and evolve each year — with women now taking a growing share of the conversation around E3. Facebook is the voice of the gaming community, with over 800 million people playing at least one Facebook-connected game every month.”

Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook said 2.9 million people talked about FIFA 18 over the past seven days, up 490 percent compared to last week. FIFA 17, by the way, was the top-selling game of 2016, and it’s one of the top-sellers year in and year out — it’s a game people talk about year-round. For Battlefront II, 425,000 people talked about the Star Wars shooter in the past seven days, up 1,153 percent compared to last week.

Sony got the largest spike in conversation, but Microsoft and EA have had strong, sustained conversation since their press conferences. The largest spikes, in order, for sustained conversation were for Sony, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Activision Blizzard — which doesn’t even hold a press event at E3 (although Call of Duty did make an appearance at Sony’s briefing Monday night).

But the top video for the past seven days is for a game that isn’t even being shown at the show, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.