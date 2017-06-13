Fire Emblem: Warriors made an appearance during Nintendo’s Electronic Entertainment Expo recorded presentation today. Nintendo announced the Fire Emblem/Dynasty Warriors crossover earlier this year. It is coming to the Switch later this year.

Fire Emblem is a series of turn-based role-playing games, while Dynasty Warriors focuses on action in large-scale battles. We previously saw Nintendo lend its characters to the Dynasty Warriors with Hyrule Warriors, which used The Legend of Zelda characters.

Dynasty Warriors often borrows other franchises for its games, like Gundam and Dragon Quest. It’s an easy way for the studios behind those series to release a new game, while it helps Dynasty Warriors attract new players.

A new trailer showed Marth, the series’ most recognizable hero, and characters from Fire Emblem: Fates and Fire Emblem: Awakening.

You can watch the story-focused video above.