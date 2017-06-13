Nintendo is bringing a pink blob to the Switch.

The publisher revealed Kirby, a new game for Switch due out in 2018. The company showed the flying pink fluff ball running around with up to three other Kirby characters through familiar levels from the series.

As usual, Kirby can suck up enemies and take their powers. He can also hover and use weapons.

This also marks the beginning of Nintendo bringing its secondary characters to the Switch. In 2017, the new hybrid handheld/home system will get both Mario and Zelda. Kirby, which first debuted in 1992 on the Game Boy, is now also getting a chance to shine on the new system.