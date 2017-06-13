Nintendo revealed Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions during its Nintendo Electronic Entertainment Expo Treehouse Live livestream today.

The turn-based role-playing game is coming out for the 3DS handheld on October 6. It’s a remake of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, which came out for the Game Boy Advance in 2003. While much of Nintendo’s news at E3 focused on games for its Switch, it’s still supporting the aging 3DS portable with games like this and Metroid: Samus Returns.

This update includes enhanced visuals, but it also includes a new campaign that has players controlling a squad of Goombas on their mission to save Mario’s archenemy, Bowser.

Superstar Saga won fans with its unique RPG gameplay that had players using different buttons to control Mario and Luigi at the same time in battles. It also had a quirky sense of humor and memorable characters like Fawful, who spoke in a broken English that parodied poorly translated RPGs (“I have fury!”). Superstar Saga spawned a series of sequels: Partners in Time, Bowser’s Inside Story, Luigi’s Dream Team, and Paper Jam.

But many fans still hold the original in the highest regard. This remake will be a great chance to give those Mario fanatics a chance to rediscover this RPG classic with some new content, while 3DS owners that never played the original should jump at the chance to finally do just that.

And stomp some Goombas.