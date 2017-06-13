Nintendo didn’t just show off more details of Super Mario Odyssey, which is due out in October for the Switch. The publisher also showed off new Amiibo related to the game.

The new Amiibo are Mario, Peach, and Bowser all wearing wedding white outfits. Mario and Bowser are in tuxedos while Peach is in a wedding dress, and I’m choosing to believe that they’ve all put aside their differences and admitted that they need each other.

Check this loving poly trio: