Nintendo announced two different DLC packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at its recorded presentation for the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The Master Trials, the first of the expansion passes, will be available June 30. The second expansion pack, Champions’ Ballad, will be available during the holidays later this year.

New armor, including a Korok mask that will help you locate all 900 hidden Koroks, will be available as part of The Master Trials expansion pass. There will also be new quests and modes, including: Trial of the Sword (which will enable players to get the Master Sword), and Hard Mode (enemies regain health), Hero’s Path Mode (which shows where Link has traveled on the map).

Amiibos of all four champions will also be available at a later date. This is the first DLC pack released for Breath of the Wild since it was released March 3. Breath of the Wild has sold over 3.84 million copies on both Wii U and the Nintendo Switch, and it’s received universally positive reviews, with a 97 percent on Metacritic.