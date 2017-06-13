Nintendo showed Xenoblade Chronicles 2 today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo recorded stream. It’s the newest role-playing game from Monolith, a studio known for its work in the genre. It is coming to the Switch this holiday season.

The first Xenoblade Chronicles came out for the Wii and later the 3DS. It had a kinda-sorta sequel on the Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X, that featured more of an open-world design. It’s become the flagship RPG on its consoles in recent years.

Shulk, the hero from the first game, did not appear in the trailer. But the gameplay (and funny accents) will be familiar to anyone who played the first.