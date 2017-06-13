When Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene started making his Battle Royale-like games, it was as a mod for the online zombie survival sim DayZ. Now, because the zombie is always eating its own tail, the walking dead are coming to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Developer Bluehole revealed that it is working on an update that will add the undead into its online shooter at some point in the future. This new mode is still a work in progress, and the studio did not have an ETA for when this content will come to the game.

Inspired by @PUBGpartners on @Twitch, zombies are coming to PUBG. There's no ETA yet but here's a sneak peek. #PUBGxE3 pic.twitter.com/IKKAZnl4Ml — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) June 13, 2017

Bluehole did, however, show several shots of zombies attacking players. The reanimated corpses can run in swarms, swing their fists, and take a bite out of necks. These zombies can also hide on top of buildings and do surprise attacks on unsuspecting characters.