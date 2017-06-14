You are still all my one-up boys and girls. Remember that when you are watching the Nintendo Switch footage of Super Mario Odyssey from the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles.

Nintendo brought the pre-E3 media presentations to an end yesterday with its half-hour of power. The publisher didn’t reveal Super Smash Bros. for Switch. Instead, it revealed Rocket League, Metroid Prime 4, and Pokemon are all going to hit its hybrid home/handheld console. The company also revealed new Yoshi and Kirby games. On today’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, the crew of Jeffrey Grubb, Mike Minotti, Jason Wilson, and Stephanie Chan come together to discuss everything Nintendo as well as our first day of adventures on the show floor itself.

