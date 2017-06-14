The Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles is nearly over, and it’s clear that Nintendo is having a strong E3 showing thanks to Super Mario Odyssey, the Nintendo Switch, and … the Rabbids?

Sony, Microsoft, EA, and every other major publisher have all finished their media presentations leading into E3, and Mario has come away with a majority of the mind share — at least on YouTube. Google’s video site currently has the trailer for Super Mario Odyssey as its No. 1 trending video. The upcoming Switch platformer wowed fans with whimsical action and style (and the memes about it are good), and it is more than 1 million views ahead of the No. 2 video … which is also Mario-related.

Nintendo actually owns four out of the top five E3 trailers on YouTube right now. In addition to the Mario games, Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS and Metroid Prime 4 for Switch come in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Only BioWare’s Anthem gameplay trailer from the Microsoft Xbox One X reveal breaks up Nintendo’s combo at No. 3. As for Sony Interactive Entertainment, God of War is its most popular trailer, but it landed outside of the top 5 with only 1 million views.

Here’s how the top 5 breaks down as of Wednesday morning:

1. Super Mario Odyssey

Views: 3.4 million

2. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Views: 2.4 million

3. Anthem

Views: 1.9 million

4. Metroid: Samus Returns

Views: 1.2 million

5. Metroid Prime 4

Views: 1.15 million