Razer unveiled an upgraded version of its Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop, subbing in a 13.3-inch screen for the previous 12.5-inch one. And its razor-thin.

The new Razer Blade Stealth is just 0.52 inches thick, weighs 2.93 pounds, and gets up to nine hours of battery life. The Razer Blade Stealth, first launched in 2016, is one of the company’s main laptop brands and it updates the parts in it periodically. The company announced the product at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show in Los Angeles.

Razer’s latest chassis is CNC-milled out of aircraft grade aluminum, and it is now available in a black or gunmetal gray finish. The gunmetal gray variant features a tone-on-tone Razer logo and white backlit keyboard. Gunmetal gray will be available in the United States and Canada.

It has a new 13.3-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1800) IGZO touch-enabled display with 100 percent sRGB color space as a standard. The larger display has a 50 percent thinner bezel compared to the previous version without increasing the size of the laptop.

It has a viewing angle up to 178 degrees, with high-color saturation, display content. Razer will continue to provide the Blade Stealth 12.5-inch 4K model with 100 percent Adobe RGB color saturation for the most demanding visual tasks.

The 13.3-inch Blade Stealth with Windows 10 comes standard with a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor for ultimate performance and 16 gigabytes of fast, dual-channel memory with up to 1 terabyte of PCIe solid-state storage for productivity enhancing performance.

“The first Razer Blade Stealth’s success proved that highly mobile students, creatives and professionals alike are demanding more in terms of performance, personalization and value,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer cofounder and CEO, in a statement. “From the classroom to the boardroom, the new Razer Blade Stealth continues to set the standard for mobility, power, durability and value in laptops for productivity everywhere.”

Powered by Razer Chroma, personalization is easy as users can customize their backlit keyboard lighting effects and choose from 16.8 million color options.

For those gamers who want a mobile laptop during the day and a desktop-class gaming system after hours, the Blade Stealth easily connects with the optional Razer Core to deliver external desktop graphics power and expanded connectivity options via a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Razer Core provides a true plug-and-play external graphics enclosure solution that does not require a reboot of the system every time a user connects. The Razer Core is also compatible with many of the latest desktop graphics cards from both NVIDIA and AMD.

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13-inch version will start at $1,400 and is equipped standard with 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor. It is shipping today from RazerStore.com and will be available at Best Buy, Microsoft Store, and Amazon nationwide later this month.

The Razer Core is available for $400 with purchase of the Razer Blade Stealth or Razer Blade laptop and $500 standalone. It will ship in June in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It will ship worldwide in July.

Here’s the full specs:

Available in traditional black or gunmetal with tone-on-tone Razer logo (USA and Canada availability)

13.3 in. IGZO 16:9 aspect ratio, capacitive multi-touch display

QHD+ (3200 x 1800) touch IGZO display

100 percent sRGB color space

Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (2.7 GHz / 3.5 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 620

Windows 10 Home

256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD options

16GB Dual-Channel System Memory (LPDDR3-1866MHz)

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (902.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1)

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)

USB 3.0 port x 2 (SuperSpeed)

Anti-ghosting keyboard

Black: Powered by Razer Chroma

Gunmetal: White keyboard backlighting

HDMI 2.0 audio and video output

Built-in stereo speakers

3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port

Built-in array microphone

Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded

Compact 45 W USB-C power adapter

Built-in 53.6 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery

0.52 in. / 13.1 mm (Height) x 12.6 in. / 321 mm (Width) x 8.1 in. / 206 mm (Depth)

2.93 lbs. / 1.33 kg