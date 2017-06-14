The new Assassin’s Creed is one of the bigger games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles, and we braved the hordes of the E3 floor to bring you gameplay from upcoming adventure running in 4K on an Xbox One X.

In this new Assassin’s Creed, you can see that the combat has shifted from that Batman: Arkham Asylum-style counter system to a simpler Dark Souls mechanic that is all about timing heavy and light attacks. The video below should also give you an idea of what the game should look like running on an Xbox One X or a powerful PC.

Check it out: