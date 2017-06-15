Microsoft and its Xbox One X game console have generated the most conversations at the game industry’s biggest trade show in the U.S.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) show floor should draw an estimated 65,000 attendees in Los Angeles this week, and Synthesio, a social intelligence platform, has analyzed all the data for conversations about E3 on the internet. Microsoft announced at the show that it would sell the Xbox One X for $499 starting on November 7.

Previously, the data on Tuesday showed that Electronic Arts was leading the buzz with 31.4 percent of all mentions and 26.4 percent of its mentions for the FIFA 18 soccer game.

Image Credit: Synthesio

The buzz around the new system has propelled Microsoft into the number one spot with 26.04 percent of online mentions around E3, edging out the excitement around Nintendo’s big announcements (22.99 percent). Here are the top 5 most discussed video game companies (and attached please find a graphic with the full list):

– Microsoft (26.04 percent of all online mentions)

– Nintendo (22.99 percent)

– EA (21.85 percent)

– Activision (9.64 percent)

– Ubisoft (7.25 percent)

Within each of these companies, the biggest drivers of buzz are:

Microsoft:

Image Credit: Microsoft

– XBox One X (71.20 percent of all Microsoft mentions)

– Forza (9.58 percent)

– Sea of Thieves (8.12 percent)

– Gears of War (6.19 percent)

– Halo (1.87 percent)

Nintendo:

– Switch (36.00% of all Nintendo mentions)

– Super Mario Odyssey (31.88 percent)

– Metroid (9.81 percent)

– Splatoon 2 (6.05 percent)

– Rabbids (5.68 percent)

Electronic Arts:

– Battlefront 2 (26.73 percent of all EA mentions)

– FIFA 2018 (23.40 percent)

– EA Play (20.47 percent)

– Need For Speed (15.05 percent)

– Anthem (7.23 percent)

Activision:

– Call of Duty: WWII (74.13 percent of all Activision mentions)

– Destiny 2 (25.87 percent)

Ubisoft:

– Assassins Creed Origins (88.89 percent of all Ubisoft mentions)

– Far Cry 5 (10.00 percent)

– Tom Clancy Games (1.11 percent)

Image Credit: Synthesio

Most Positive Posts

Synthesio said that knowing who is driving the most buzz is important, but the picture isn’t complete without taking into account more social data, including the overall volume of mentions, the sentiment of the mentions and the influence behind those mentions. These combine to form Synthesio’s Social Reputation Score, which takes that complete picture and produces a score of 0-100 for every brand, product, etc. that you are tracking. According to Synthesio’s Social Reputation Score, here are the top five SRS leaders so far, after the first few days of the official E3 conference (attached please find the complete list):

– EA (Social Reputation Score of 57.46)

– Nintendo (56.46)

– Microsoft (56.39)

– Ubisoft (56.22)

– Bethesda (55.98)

Most Popular Games Based On Social Reputation Score:

Overall:

Thus far, for the entire week through yesterday, the following 5 games received the top SRS scores, making them the most popular games from E3 so far:

– Battlefront 2 – EA (Social Reputation Score of 59.49)

– Borderlands – Take Two (58.84)

– Anthem – EA (58.83)

– Sea of Thieves – Microsoft (57.98)

– Destiny 2 0- Activision (57.14)

For Just June 14:

Here are the top 3 games, per Social Reputation Score, that were discussed during the official second day of E3 only:

– Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo (Social Reputation Score of 60.04)

– FIFA 18 – EA (58.82)

– Borderlands – Take Two (58.09)

Who is Talking

– 80 percent of all posts around E3 are coming from males, with 20 percent from females.

– Most posters are between 18-25 years old, with the next most popular age range is 25-35.

Top Hashtags

The top 5 hashtags used so far at E3 are:

– #E32017

– #E3

– #XboxE3

– #EAPlay

– #XboxOneX

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony didn’t drive nearly as much buzz as the top five, with a share of voice of only 6.17 percent. The maker of the PlayStation 4 game console has sold more than 60 million PS4s, but it came in seventh with a social reputation score of 54.88.

Sony’s buzz came from the following topics:

– Playstation VR (27.84 percent of all Sony mentions)

– God of War (23.49 percent)

– Crash Bandicoot (14.95 percent)

– Detroit: Become Human (7.09 percent)

– Death Stranding (6.68 percent)

– The Last of Us 2 (6.52 percent)

– Uncharted 4 (5.14 percent)

– Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (4.65 percent)

– Spider-Man (3.64 percent)