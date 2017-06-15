Scopely, the maker of free-to-play mobile games such as The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, has raised $60 million in a third round of financing led by Revolution Growth, which is headed by former AOL executives, Steve Case and Ted Leonsis.

Scopely, which has grown its revenues by nine-fold over the past nine quarters, will use the funds for strategic investments, commercial partnerships and acquisitions. In June 2016, Scopely raised $55 million in its bid to be a leader in the $46 billion mobile game business.

Revolution Growth Managing Partner Donn Davis will join Scopely’s board. Additional investors in the round include Greenspring, Sands Capital Ventures, Cross Creek Advisors, and Pritzker Group Venture Capital. The valuation is more than $600 million.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“Closing less than 12 months after our Series B financing, Scopely’s new $60 million Series C financing is a great validation of the company’s momentum over the last year and because the company has already reached profitability this capital infusion will enable us to expand the business through inorganic means while we continue to execute on our path of organic growth in parallel,” commented Walter Driver, CEO and co-founder of Scopely. “The opportunity to work with the founding team of AOL is extremely exciting for us as they have a long history of operating at the intersection of technology and media.”

Scopely’s games have more than 125 million players, and Scopely’s hit title The Walking Dead: Road to Survival alone has seen been played by more than 40 million people and generates nine figure annual revenues.

Image Credit: Scopeley

Scopely said that its Wheel of Fortune Free Play players have solved more than a billion puzzles; and recent entrant WWE Champions has been a top grossing product that was downloaded more than 10 million downloads in its first month of release.

“Scopely has built a unique and powerful platform to successfully develop, market, and monetize free-to-play mobile games,” said Donn Davis, managing partner of Revolution Growth, in a statement. “Their platform uses data and analytics to systematically produce #1 games that are great to play for fans and top producers for its brand partners.”