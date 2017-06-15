The GamesBeat crew has lost its mind. We have gone repeatedly into the belly of the Electronic Entertainment Expo beast, and the trade show has revealed the beast in us. Now, we need to talk about video games at E3.

On today’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, the entire team gets together to discuss the best game they saw today. Hosts include Jeffrey Grubb, Mike Minotti, Stephanie Chan, Dean Takahashi, and Jason Wilson, and they each pick one game that they played on the penultimate day of E3. Highlights include Super Mario Odyssey and A Way Out.

We also spend some time yelling at Dean, making Jeff weep, and discussing how this show was a bummer for the public that paid to attend.

Join us, won’t you?

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

