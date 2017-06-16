A mere 24 hours after news emerged that Sony Pictures Television (SPT) co-presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were leaving the company, we now know exactly why the duo elected not to renew their contracts — they’re joining Apple.

Erlicht and Van Amburg have helmed the Sony Pictures’ division since 2005, but they are now heading to Cupertino to spearhead Apple’s burgeoning video programming efforts, and they will be reporting directly to Apple’s senior vice president of software and services, Eddy Cue.

“Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television,” said Cue, in a press release. “We have exciting plans in store for customers and can’t wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple — there is much more to come.”

We’ve known for a while that Apple has been planning to infiltrate the original TV content realm, with HBO executive Michael Lombardo recently rumored to be on Apple’s hiring wish list after he left HBO last year.

Today’s news comes a week after Apple debuted Planet of the Apps, a reality show about app developers.

SPT is a production and distribution company that was set up by Sony Pictures in 2002, and since taking over three years later, Erlicht and Van Amburg have helped bring a number of notable shows to market, including Breaking Bad.

“It will be an honor to be part of the Apple team,” said Erlicht. “We want to bring to video what Apple has been so successful with in their other services and consumer products — unparalleled quality.”