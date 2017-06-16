YouTube revealed that Star Wars: Battlefront 2 got the most views of all the new product announcements at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow in Los Angeles.

Publisher EA first announced on April 15 that developers DICE, Motive, and Criterion are working on Star Wars: Battlefront 2. They showed off new gameplay footage ahead of E3 at the EA Play event on June 10. Like the first Battlefront, which was hugely popular and sold 14 million copies in six months, the sequel will be a shooter but will include an additional story mode and character classes. The gameplay footage topped YouTube’s charts for gaming videos with 7.9 million views.

Battlefront 2 got a three-day head start on Super Mario Odyssey, whose game trailer from the Nintendo event on June 13 is in second place with 5.5 million views. Mario Odyssey is coming out on October 27 and has so far generated buzz and dank memes, ranking as number one at an earlier point during the E3 conference.

The gameplay footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man at the Sony show is in third place (4.5 million views), and EA returns in fourth and fifth place with FIFA 18 (4 million) and Need for Speed Payback (3.4 million). Sony’s reveal of multiplayer combat for Call of Duty: WWII sits at sixth place with 3.3 million views, and Microsoft’s lone entry in the top ten, the Forza Motorsport 7 announcement trailer, garnered 3.1 million views.

Ubisoft had a strong showing in the top-ten games videos as well, with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (3 million) in partnership with Nintendo, South Park: The Fractured But Whole (2.7 million), and Assassin’s Creed Origins (2.6 million) holding at 8th, 9th, and 10th place.

Upward of 68,400 people attended E3 this week, and there was also a strong following on social media, generating more than 15 million posts across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.