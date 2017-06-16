Welcome to our big E3 GamesBeat weekly roundup! We saw many of the show’s biggest games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. We also covered the big news and game reveals from the big publisher events.
It was a crazy week, so check out our stories below to get caught up before enjoying the weekend.
Pieces of flair and opinion
- The DeanBeat: The memorable and the missing moments of E3 2017
- Warner Bros. games are coming out of the shadow of its movies
- Was E3 worth it to the public? GamesBeat Decides
- XCOM developer is surprised and flattered by turn-based combat in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- E3 2017 trend: Indie devs are courting speed runners
- Is Super Mario Odyssey the best thing at E3? GamesBeat Decides
- The best of E3 so far: All the press events from EA to Nintendo
- The Super Mario Odyssey memes … they are good and dank
- For a small developer, even a poorly curated Steam Direct beats Greenlight
- Inside Microsoft’s strategy for the Xbox One X reveal
- Did Ubisoft have a better E3 event than Sony or Microsoft? GamesBeat Decides
- Nintendo E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
- Super Smash Bros. for Switch was Nintendo’s big E3 no-show
- Early social results show EA and FIFA 2018 are winning E3
- Best of E3 so far: PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft, and Sony events
- Sony E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
- Sony’s biggest no-show: The Last of Us Part II
- At Skydance Interactive, Hollywood and games are friends again
- Ubisoft E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
- What were the coolest games at E3 so far? GamesBeat Decides
- Best of E3 2017 so far: from A Way Out to Wolfenstein 2
- Bethesda E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
- Microsoft E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
- Xbox Scorpio is probably the name for Microsoft’s new console (update: It’s Xbox One X)
- Battlefield 1 expansion map spurs a marriage proposal at EA Play
- EA E3 2017: Every trailer and announcement
News
- Sony Pictures announces Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience
- Atari CEO confirms the company is working on a new game console
- Nintendo Switch generated more positive E3 reactions than Microsoft Xbox One X
- Rocket League dev laments Sony’s ‘political barrier’ keeping crossplay off PS4
- E3 drew more than 68,400 industry professionals and video game fans
- The Xbox Duke controller lives — check it out
- Microsoft’s Xbox One X console commands the most social buzz at E3
- Mario and Nintendo are dominating E3 on YouTube
- Razer Blade Stealth laptop debuts with 13.3-inch screen for $1,400
- Zombie ouroboros: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets the undead
- You can use your PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 to play Forza Motorsport 7
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions is a remake with a twist
- Funomena’s VR game Luna immerses you in the world of a little bird
- Microsoft is positioning Forza Motorsport 7 as the flagship game for Xbox One X
- Retro Studios is not making Metroid Prime 4
- Super Mario Odyssey’s Amiinage à trois is amazing
- Metroid: Samus Returns is a 2.5D reimagining of the Game Boy original
- Kirby comes to Switch with a 4-player co-op game in 2018
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s first DLC pack is available June 30
- Super Mario Odyssey is coming October 27 – watch the trailer
- Fire Emblem: Warriors shows off its story
- Metroid Prime 4 is real and coming to Switch
- A core Pokémon game is coming to the Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is coming this holiday for the Switch
- Rocket League is coming to Switch this holiday
- Sony’s sold 60.4 million PlayStation 4s
- Destiny 2 definitely won’t launch on PC alongside PS4 and Xbox One
- Sony teases its PS4-exclusive Destiny 2 strike, Lake of Shadows
- Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer will have land, air, and sea combat
- PlayStation VR gets Skyrim, Final Fantasy XV: Monster of the Deep, and more at E3
- Insomniac’s Spider-Man game is cinematic and action-packed
- Detroit: Become Human’s big choice is … violence or pacifism?
- God of War is coming to PlayStation 4 early 2018
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting a VR version
- New Monster Hunter: World unveiled at Sony’s E3 event
- Sony shows off a riveting new scene of zombie survival game Days Gone
- Shadow of the Colossus is back
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy shows that the series may have life beyond Drake
- Ubisoft’s Space Junkies is another bold jump into sci-fi VR
- Beyond Good & Evil 2 finally returns, and it’s now a prequel
- Steep is getting an Olympics expansion this December
- Ubisoft unveils Starlink video game with toys that attach to your controller
- Just Dance 2018 is coming this October
- Skull & Bones is Ubisoft’s take on pirates
- Transference is VR’s ‘Being John Malkovich’ from Ubisoft
- The Crew 2 brings boats, planes, and bikes together with automobiles
- Shigeru Miyamoto comes onstage at Ubisoft for the unusual Mario and Rabbids crossover
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an XCOM-like Nintendo-Ubisoft mascot mashup
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition highlights Microsoft’s renewed PC push
- Don’t Starve creator blends D&D with Guardians of the Galaxy in Griftlands
- Cliff Bleszinski: ‘None of that $60 multiplayer only bulls—‘ for $30 Lawbreakers on August 8
- Intel worked with Bungie to maximize Destiny 2 for powerful new CPUs
- Tunic gets a name change as it shows the power of adorable indies at PC Gaming Show
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dev shows off dynamic mantling
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion hits PC and consoles August 29
- Ooblets is Animal Crossing plus Pokémon plus unimaginable levels of cuteness
- Intel and ESL launch exclusive esports partnership at E3
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is fighting the Nazi takeover of America
- Bethesda and Arkane Studios show new Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider DLC
- The Evil Within 2 comes out Friday the 13th this October
- Quake World Championship takes place August 26 for $1 million prize
- Bethesda reveals Creation Club for modders to add content to Fallout 4 and Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will get Horns of Reach and Clockwork City additions
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Switch gets Link gear from Zelda
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will get Heroes of Skyrim expansion June 29
- Doom VFR brings its Satanic shooting action to virtual reality
- Fallout 4 VR is happening
- Hundreds of thousands of people are watching esports instead of E3
- Microsoft on Minecraft and PlayStation 4: ‘We’d love to have’ PS4 join cross-play support
- Warner Bros., Eleague announce Injustice 2 World Championship finals
- Xbox One X still has an HDMI-in port for your cable box
- Super Lucky’s Tale and Cuphead shine in Microsoft’s ID@Xbox presentation (updated)
- Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox One stores eight terabytes of games for $200
- BioWare’s Anthem stuns with an astounding trailer at Xbox E3 event
- Microsoft announces backward compatibility for original Xbox games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps is another gorgeous Metroidvania
- Microsoft to publish Fullbright’s Tacoma sci-fi adventure on August 2
- Crackdown 3 adds Terry Crews and announces a November 7 release date
- Co-op mining game Deep Rock Galactic is an Xbox One exclusive
- Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves shows how you use cannons to board ships
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z is a 2D fighting game that looks just like the show
- The Darwin Project survival game is an Xbox One exclusive
- Microsoft unifies Minecraft with third-party servers and cross-platform saves
- State of Decay 2 brings more zombies to Xbox One
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds comes to Xbox One X
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins and its Egyptian setting are real
- Microsoft reveals Metro: Exodus with gorgeous gameplay trailer
- Xbox One X is the name of Project Scorpio, launches November 7 for $499
- Forza Motorsport 7 is an Xbox One X visual standout
- Xbox One S is now $250 for a limited time
- Square Enix releases Kingdom Hearts III trailer at a game music concert
- EA donates $1 million for anti-bullying charities
- FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch: EA confirms Ultimate Team, Joy-Con controls
- Star Wars: Battlefront II will get free DLC after November 11 launch
- Seed is EA’s new research division for cutting-edge game experiences
- EA Sports looks to grow Madden, FIFA, and NBA Live
- BioWare reveals its Destiny-like project Dylan, now called Anthem
- EA debuts A Way Out from the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Need For Speed: Payback looks to capitalize on ‘Fast and the Furious’
- Battlefield 1’s In the Name of the Tsar expansion has 8 multiplayer maps for Russian campaign
Mobile and social
- The Walking Dead: Road to Survival publisher Scopely raises $60 million
- Rovio targets adults with the naughty humor of Angry Birds Evolution
- Blade Runner 2049 will get its own mobile game
- Facebook: 43 million people have already posted 115 million times about E3
- Berlin’s TreasureHunt raises $6 million for mobile game studio
- South Park: Phone Destroyer is coming to mobile later this year
- Fallout Shelter hits 100 million players
Reviews, previews, and interviews
- Ubisoft CEO reflects on one of the company’s best E3 events ever
- How Activision CEO aims to make blockbusters out of Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII
- Watch us play Total War: Warhammer’s Battle of the Fallen Gates
- How Insomniac Games is creating new lore for The Amazing Spider-Man game
- 5 things I love about Super Mario Odyssey
- Ubisoft’s Dan Hay on how to find cult-hating friends in Far Cry 5
- How Sega found its third-party identity with PC gaming, Atlus, and its classics
- Ashen expands on Journey’s passive multiplayer by turning real strangers into companions
- Far Cry 5 hands-on: Same verbs, different country
- Sega goes for nostalgia and modern 3D with two new Sonic games
- Hands-on with Sonic Forces as Sega takes its mascot hedgehog into 3D
- How World of Warcraft’s new patch keeps players busy
- PWND and Archangel show Skydance is hitting the silly and serious in gaming debut
- Survios expands Raw Data with player-versus-player and PlayStation VR integration
- Why Assassin’s Creed: Origins is going to Egypt and revamping the series
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins refreshes Ubisoft’s flagship series with new combat and loot drops
- FIFA 18 for Nintendo Switch hands-on: The beautiful stopgap
- Star Wars Battlefront II hands-on: Everyone can be a hero
- A Way Out creator Josef Fares: ‘If you don’t like it, you can break my legs’
- Battlefield 1 hands-on: Neville Nights map is a crazy battle in the dark
- LucidSound’s LS20 headset brings amplified audio to Switch, mobile, and more
