Once again this year, GamesBeat teamed up with Epic Games and Nvidia to find the best Unreal Engine 4 design teams at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Our staff spent much of our time at the show floor checking out games using Unreal Engine, and we then debated and argued until we could pick nominees and winners for each of our nine categories. And we weren’t just giving out plaques (although those did look pretty nice). Each winning team will receive an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, courtesy of Nvidia Epic Games.

Check out the winners and nominees below, and congratulations to all of these teams for their incredible work.

Eye Candy

Winner: Dragon Ball Fighterz (Arc System Works)

Arc System Work’s next fighting game brings a beloved anime/manga series to life with stunning 3D graphics that manage to exactly like the hand-drawn show.

Other nominees:

Sea of Thieves (Rare)

Lawbreakers (Boss Key Productions)

Ace Combat 7 (Bandai Namco Studios)

Days Gone (Bend Studio)

Best Hook

Winner: Genesis: Alpha One (Radiation Blue)

Genesis: Alpha One has players creating their own ship and crew and venturing off into space. It combines role-playing game, simulation, and roguelike elements.

Other nominees:



Seven: The Days Long Gone (IMGN.PRO, Fool’s Theory)

The Darwin Project (Scavengers Studio)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Ashen (Aurora44)

Most Addictive

Winner: Laser League (Roll7)

Laser League has a simple premise that turns into challenging, competitive gameplay. Two teams battle for control of a small map by activating nodes that shoot out laser barriers. You need to activate as many for your team while avoiding the those your opponent controls, since touching them kills you.

Other nominees:

Dragon Ball Fighterz (Arc System Works)

Lawbreakers (Boss Key Productions)

The Darwin Project (Scavengers Studio))

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Sequel

Winner: Lineage 2: Revolution (Netmarble)

Lineage2: Revolution

Lineage II has been available on PC since 2003, but this new mobile take on the massively multiplayer online role-playing game brings the series to mobile. What stands out here is how it uses Unreal to compress what’s essentially a PC MMO for a tablet, one that can handle fortress battles of four groups of 50 players each or a 200-player battleground.

Other nominees:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine)

Crackdown 3 (Sumo Digital, Reagent Games)

Ace Combat 7 (Bandai Namco Studios)

Best Original Game

Winner: A Way Out (Hazelight Studios)

This followup to Hazelight Studio’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has players working together in cooperative split-screen to escape prison.

Other Nominees:

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)

Sea of Thieves (Rare)

Ashen (Aurora44)

Genesis: Alpha One (Radiation Blue)

Biggest Buzz

Winner: Sea of Thieves (Rare)

Rare’s pirate-themed cooperative game is looking great with its colorful visuals, wacky humor, and gorgeous water.

Other nominees:

The Darwin Project (Scavengers Studio)

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios)

Dragon Ball Fighterz (Arc System Works)

Best VR Game

Winner: Moss (Polyarc Games)

Moss is an adorable VR game starring a mouse with a sword. You can even feel his little heartbeat through the controller when you pick him up. Awwwww.

Other nominees:

Farpoint (Impulse Gear)

Raw Data (Survios)

Gunheart (Drifter)

Outstanding Gameplay

Winner: Ashen (Aurora44)

You’ll run into other players while adventuring through Ashen. But even after they log off, their in-game representations will become a permanent part of your game world.

Other nominees:

Sea of Thieves (Rare)

State of Decay 2 (Undead Labs)

Days Gone (Bend Studio)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Unreal Underdog

Winner: Seven: The Days Long Gone (IMGN.PRO, Fool’s Theory)

Seven: The Days Long Gone is an isometric role-playing game inspired by Thief, a PC classic known for its emphasis on stealth. It’s the first to introduce true climbing to these old school-inspired games.

Other nominees: