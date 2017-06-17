Nintendo is packing its next Mario game full of secrets and subtle references, but when I played the game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last week I also came across a hidden character as well.

After taking over a human with my hat, bouncing off taxi cabs, and exploring the back alleys of New Donk City, I had already found a number of moons (Odyssey’s equivalent to stars or shines) in Super Mario Odyssey. But these space contain way more than that for you to discover. In the video above you can see me guide Mario away from the entrance of the hottest jazz club in all of New Donk toward a ledge that hangs off the side of the world. And standing on that ledge was … well, you should watch the video to find out, but let’s just say that he’s a high ranking officer in Princess Peach’s royal navy.

Of course, this is only one of a number of moments from our time with Super Mario Odyssey. We have more on the site — including a full preview — as well as plenty of coverage of other big games at E3 2017.