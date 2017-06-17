One of Microsoft’s biggest games for next year is a silly multiplayer pirate simulator, and we got a chance to play it once again at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles.

Developer Rare has spent the last couple of years producing Sea of Thieves, and it’s starting to look and feel rock solid. After demoing sea battles last year, the studio decided to show off a mission where a band of pirates — all played by real people — have to find a treasure on an island. That’s what we played, and you can watch it in the video above.