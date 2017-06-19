If I see a group of young men screaming in ecstasy, it usually means that I’m either flexing my biceps or Nintendo just announced a new Metroid. When it came to the crowd at the Nintendo World Store in New York last week during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, I’m thinking my biceps don’t figure into their cries of joy.

Nintendo hosted a live feed of its E3 showcase video at its retail store in Manhattan, and fans were loving the new info on Super Mario Odyssey, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and more. But one of the biggest reactions came when the publisher finally announced a sequel to its Metroid Prime series. Metroid Prime 4 is due out next year for Switch, and it will pick up the sci-fi exploration that the series is known for.

We don’t know much else about the game because Nintendo only showed off the logo, so if you’ve never played Metroid Prime (or any Metroid game) just let these people tell you how you should feel about it: