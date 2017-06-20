Bright Pattern, leading provider of multichannel cloud contact center software, announces a new level of customer service automation using artificial intelligence enabled by IBM Watson cognitive technology

Bright Pattern continues to lead contact center innovation with cognitive computing applications for customer service, offering a number of beneficial features, including:

Pattern detection in communication content that proactively addresses changes in customer behavior

Routing customer interactions according to emotional “temperature” and sentiment

Searching of all types of customer interactions using keywords and sentiment discriminators

AI-driven bots that automatically lead conversations and gather meaningful customer data

Intelligent advice and assistance for agents in conversations

Workforce optimization driven by keyword extraction and deep content analysis

Bright Pattern AI applications leverage IBM Watson cognitive technology comprising an array of APIs and services for natural language understanding, sentiment and emotional analysis, and speech-to-text transcription in eight languages.

“We are thrilled to empower our customers with technology that, until recently, was confined to the realm of sci-fi,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “These applications open a new era in customer service operations.”

AI applications for contact centers are developed as part of a broader strategy of contact center technology innovation, geared toward simplifying omnichannel and enterprise functionality on a true cloud platform.

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Learn more at www.brightpattern.com.

