The GamesBeat team is back home after a long week in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. E3 2017 had plenty to get fans excited, and now it’s time to look back to assess the show, the games, and everything else on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. We did a bunch of special episodes from the event itself last week, and you can hear those here.

Hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti look back and talk about if companies like Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and the rest met expectations. They also talk about how E3 itself has changed. Finally, Mike and Jeff share their favorite games from the show.

Join us, won’t you?

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

