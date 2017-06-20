Jam City has announced that it will launch its big deal mobile game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow on June 29.

The Los Angeles company made the announcement of the free-to-play iOS and Android game in a video that featured four science talking heads: Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Jam City’s TinyCo and FoxNext Games created the game with the classic Futurama sense of humor. All four celebrities will be featured as playable characters in the game. Each will have his own unique storyline.

The Futurama TV show ran from 1999 to 2003 on Fox and then returned on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013. Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe is betting that fans of the show miss it and that they’ll appreciate a game that was created with the help of the original Futurama writers. TinyCo created the game with Futurama executive producer Matt Groening and his The Curiosity Company. Executive producer David X. Cohen and animation production company Rough Draft Studios also helped.

Worlds of Tomorrow blends simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure gameplay together to bring the escapades of the Planet Express crew to life.

You can pre-register on Google Play. DeWolfe’s company is thriving on casual games like Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, and Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. Jam City has more than 50 million players a month, and its titles have been downloaded more than 800 million times.

I caught up with DeWolfe recently for an interview in San Francisco. He said the company reaped more than $300 million in revenue in 2016, and that growth is targeted at $450 million in 2017.