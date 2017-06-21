Cities: Skylines already made the transition from PC to Xbox One. Now PlayStation 4 owners can create their own massive metropolises thanks to the next move that publisher Paradox Interactive has in mind for its city-management sim.

Paradox announced today that Cities: Skylines is coming to the PlayStation 4 on August 15. The popular city-building game first released for the PC in 2015 and has sold more than 3.5 million copies. An Xbox One version followed this April. Now, PlayStation 4 owners won’t be left out (and Paradox won’t be left without their money).

Cities: Skylines was able to take advantage of the poor launch of 2013’s Sim City. That series had dominated the city-building genre for decades, but its size restrictions and always-online requirement turned off many players. It was such a mess that its publisher, Electronic Arts, closed developer Maxis Emeryville in 2015 following Sim City and the underwhelming The Sims 4. Cities: Skylines was able to establish itself as the new premier game of its kind.

Like the Xbox One version, the PlayStation release comes with After Dark, the first expansion that adds night-life and tourism locations like casinos to their cities. The PC version has three more expansions: Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit.

This isn’t Paradox Interactive’s first PlayStation 4 release, although the company usually sticks with the PC platform. The 2005 co-op action role-playing game Magicka 2 came out for Sony’s system.

Paradox Interactive is now publishing a simulation game that takes the city-building concept to space, Surviving Mars. It’ll task players with colonizing the red planet. Surviving Mars will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018.