Mistwalker, a studio owned by the man who created Final Fantasy, announced two new games today: Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars. The first Terra Battle came out in 2014 for mobile as a free-to-play app and achieved 2.7 million downloads.

Many of those downloads came from Japan, where Terra Battle was at its peak shortly after its launch as the No. 6-ranked game in iOS App Store according to App Annie. It topped out at No. 42 in the U.S.

These sequels could expand the game into a franchise. And unlike the first one, these followups are also coming to PC. Both will be free-to-play with in-app purchases and are coming out later this year.

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of Final Fantasy, started Mistwalker in 2004 after he left Square Enix. At first, the studio focused on console role-playing games that were similar to Final Fantasy, like Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon. But now the company has shifted its focus to mobile.

But while Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars are coming to iOS and Android, they’ll both also release on PC. That could expose them to a larger audience that has already shown plenty of love RPGs. These will also be Mistwalker’s first projects for PC.

Terra Battle 2 plays similarly to the original, which used a grid-based battle system. We don’t know much about Terra Wars, although Mistwalker has said that it will use a “unique claymation technique” for its animation. It’s also unclear in the addition of the PC platform means that these games will have improved graphics or features over the original.