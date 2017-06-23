Activision said that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered will go on sale as a stand-alone video game on the PlayStation 4 on June 27.

The exclusive release means PS4 fans will be able to get the game in stores or via download on the PlayStation Network for $40, while other platforms will follow at a later time. The game includes the full campaign and the 16 multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare, all remastered with high-definition visuals. Modern Warfare Remastered shipped in the deluxe edition for last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. But many fans didn’t like the sci-fi setting of Infinite Warfare, and that may have held Modern Warfare Remastered back. Now, Activision is fully exploiting the demand for the return of the modern warfare game, where players follow Captain Price, Gaz, and Soap around the world to stop an extremist from terrorizing the world.

“It’s been an honor to bring this great title, which holds such a special place in our hearts, to a new generation of players,” said Brian Raffel, studio head of Raven Software, in a statement. “With Modern Warfare Remastered, we’re able to relive our favorite campaign levels and multiplayer moments in full HD visuals and remastered audio. No detail was too small, as the team pored over every aspect of development. We can’t wait for next Tuesday to introduce a new map and new game content, and play with the community.”

Image Credit: Activision

Players will also be able to participate in the newest seasonal Call of Duty event called, Call of Duty “Days of Summer.” The five-week community celebration begins June 27th and will feature in-game giveaways, XP events and new playlists across multiple titles, including a new summer-themed map for Modern Warfare Remastered that will be available through the duration of the event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, and remastered audio. Modern Warfare had some memorable missions, such as “All Ghillied Up,” “Charlie Don’t Surf,” and “Crew Expendable.” It also introduced an online multiplayer mode that initiated killstreaks, XP, Prestige and more. Fan-favorite maps include “Crash,” “Backlot” and “Crossfire.”