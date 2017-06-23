Hello, and welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, Final Fantasy XIV suffered a DDos (distributed denial-of-service) attack, Blizzard announced plans to make duplicate item drops in Overwatch and Hearthstone less of a pain, and Injustice 2 got off to a strong sales start.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Above: The Necromancer is coming to Diablo III soon.

Image Credit: Blizzard

News

Mobile and social

Above: Knack 2 debuts in the second half of 2017.

Image Credit: Sony

Previews, reviews, and interviews

VentureBeat's PC Gaming channel is presented by the Intel® Game Dev program. Stay informed about the latest game dev tools and tips. Get the news you can use.