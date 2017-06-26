Square Enix’s mobile role-playing game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius is celebrating the first anniversary of its worldwide launch, which happened on June 29, 2016. The free-to-play app has hit over 23 million downloads since then.

Brave Exvius is the No. 973 game in the Apple App Store, according to App Annie. It’s the No. 219 game in Japan. An in-game event with new content could bring players back and entice new ones. Square Enix has put a lot of attention on mobile in recent years, with the Final Fantasy franchise leading its efforts with other mobile free-to-play games like Final Fantasy: Record Keeper and premium priced ports of classics like Final Fantasy IX.

Starting on June 29, players can recruit characters from Final Fantasy X: Tidus, Wakka, and Rikku. Final Fantasy X is one of the series more popular game. It first came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2001. It recently received an HD remaster for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita.

Players can also team up to fight through a new raid encounter where they have to battle King Moogle. Moogles are the adorable, fluffy mascots of the Final Fantasy franchise, so I’m sure their king is just the cutest.

You can also collect an in-game item called Vision Shards from daily quests and login rewards. You can turn these in for powerful five-star characters. Each player can also use one special summon to guarantee a five-star character.

Down the road, Brave Exvius is also getting a new dungeon based on Final Fantasy XII to celebrate the coming release of its HD remaster on July 11.