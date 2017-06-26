Nintendo announced that the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition will hit retail on September 29 for $80. It will come with 21 games on its hard drive, including classics like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid.

If you want one, you better try to preorder an SNES Classic Edition as soon as you can. It’s predecessor, the NES Classic Edition, was often sold out before Nintendo unexpectedly discontinued it. It was a big success, and it even managed to outsell modern systems in some months.

The full list of games includes:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Just like with its predecessor, the SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the original console that connects to modern TVs with an HDMI cord. Unlike the NES Classic Edition, this one will come with two controllers. That’ll help with its multiplayer games, like Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and Super Mario Kart.

The SNES Classic Edition’s library of 21 titles is smaller than the NES Classic Edition’s 30, but Nintendo has included pretty much all of its best first-party games for the system and most of the third-party highlights, including Mega Man X, Final Fantasy III (also known as Final Fantasy VI these days), and Super Castlevania IV.

The SNES Classic Edition will also include an unreleased game, Star Fox 2. That sequel was supposed to come out for the system toward the end of its life, but Nintendo cancelled it so that they could focus on a new Star Fox for the Nintendo 64 instead. But the game was pretty much complete, and people have been emulating it online for years. Now, for the first time, you can legally play an official version from Nintendo.

Nintendo did not mention how long the controller cords will be this time. The short cords were an annoyance with the NES Classic Edition, forcing owners to buy extenders and wireless controllers from third-party companies (who made profits off of Nintendo’s mistake). We asked Nintendo if the SNES Classic Edition controllers will have longer cords, and we’ll update this story if we hear back from them.