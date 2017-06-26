Integrated Solution Will Benefit Millions of Customers

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 26, 2017–

TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management, announced the acquisition of FanAppEvents, a leading tournament and league management company, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enhances TeamSnap’s ability to simplify the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports. Effective immediately, the tournament management platform will be known as TeamSnap Tournaments.

“Tournaments are becoming a significant element of the youth sports landscape. Expanding our platform to embrace tournament management is a key element in our growth strategy,” said Dave DuPont, CEO of TeamSnap. “FanAppEvents has built a comprehensive, intuitive product which simplifies tournament communication and coordination. We are thrilled to add the product to the TeamSnap portfolio and we welcome FanAppEvents to the team.”

Since launching its sports platform eight years ago, TeamSnap has dramatically simplified team, club and league management with its easy-to-use tools. By expanding its portfolio with FanAppEvents’ powerful tournament management software, TeamSnap solidifies its position as the most intuitive, all-in-one sports management solution. In addition to broadening the set of services available to clubs, leagues and associations, TeamSnap Tournaments is a new standalone suite for independent tournament organizers.

“Our teams share a common passion for the people who play, coach and organize sports, and we’re beyond excited to join the TeamSnap family,” said Jill Antweiler, co-founder and CEO of FanAppEvents. “This acquisition will accelerate our vision to become the leading tournament and league management solution and enhance TeamSnap’s already powerful platform.”

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colo., TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Fifteen million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap’s web and smartphone apps to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap makes organizing sports as simple as click, tap and go. For more information, please visit www.teamsnap.com.

About FanAppEvents

FanAppEvents is committed to building the most intuitive, user-friendly tournament and league management platform. Started in 2015 and headquartered in Jefferson City, Mo., the company built a name for itself through an innovative suite of tools, which include automated scheduling, in-app real-time game updates, event communication platform and more. For additional information, please visit www.fanappevents.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005204/en/

TeamSnap PR Contact:

Greg McIsaac, 416-458-3591

gregmcisaac@yahoo.ca