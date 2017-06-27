Microsoft’s premium network service Xbox Live Gold is back with some more games to give away to its subscribers, and July is all about cute characters and violent maniacs.

Games With Gold is a feature of the $60-per-year Xbox Live tier that awards members two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games every month at no additional charge. As long as you maintain an active subscription, you also keep access to any of the Gold releases that you’ve collected. Like usual, Microsoft has four games in its Xbox Live library this month. Grow Up and Runbow are for Xbox One while Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days and Lego Pirates of the Caribbean are Xbox 360 (but with backward compatibility support on Xbox One as well).

Here’s what’s coming next month:

Image Credit: Microsoft

Xbox One

Grow Up

Starting July 1, Gold subscribers can download the colorful Ubisoft-published platformer Grow Up. This sequel to Grow Home has you controlling an uncoordinated robot through various levels and using his ability to make giant plants grow.

Runbow

On July 16, Xbox One Gold customers can get Runbow. This is a party game that supports up to nine players and asks you to outlive your friends and competitors in chaotic levels where platforms and pathways can appear almost at random.

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

On July 1, Kane & Lynch 2 will hit Games With Gold. This is an action shooter that takes place in Shanghai with the titular characters losing their mind through one gunfight after another.

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean

Finally, on July 16, the Xbox One and 360 will get the Pirates Lego game from developer TT Games. It retells the adventures of Jack Sparrow through plasticky gameplay and cutscenes.