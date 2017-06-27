Payscout launched an application that enables easy payments inside virtual reality experiences.

At the Money20/20 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Payscout unveiled Payscout VR Commerce, which enables consumers to shop and purchase physical products while still in VR.

The Payscout VR Commerce app is integrated with Visa Checkout (VCO), which allows users to register payment credentials within the digital wallet or access their existing Visa account. The integration of Visa Checkout, tied to an immersive 360-video experience and offering the opportunity to explore merchandise in a virtual store, means consumers can execute a secure, frictionless payment in the VR experience without having to remove their VR headset.

“This is a watershed moment in payments and VR,” said Payscout CEO Cleveland Brown, in a statement. “We’ve seen many prototypes and simulations of VR shopping, but this is the first time anyone can experience real commerce in VR.”

Upon launching the app and entering payment credentials, the user can select a merchant — such as Body Language Sportswear (an e-tail merchant based in Los Angeles). That launches the shopper into a 360-video experience of a day in the life of a Body Language Believer before transporting them to a virtual store.

Image Credit: Payscout

The store allows consumers to explore products interactively by rotating items, enlarging them, and viewing them in greater detail. The Payscout VR Commerce app also includes a menu-driven checkout experience, which securely confirms the user’s purchase and incorporates the payment credentials and shipping details that were resident on the phone’s digital wallet. After successful processing of the payment transaction by Payscout VR Commerce, an interface to the merchant’s fulfillment center is triggered with all the order details.

“This moment represents the next step in the evolution of shopping experiences,” Brown added. “We’ve seen the emergence and proliferation of both ecommerce and mobile commerce platforms, but this is the world’s first VR Commerce platform.”

The Payscout VR Commerce app for Google Cardboard is now available in the Google Play Store, and the technology will be adapted for iOS and additional VR platforms soon.

Payscout is a global payment processing provider connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks in more than 100 countries.