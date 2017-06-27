The theme park simulation game Planet Coaster has received another free update, and it’s the biggest one yet.

Planet Coaster launched on PC last November. It has over 700,000 owners on Steam, according to Steam Spy. Since its launch, studio Frontier Developments has supported the game with big, free updates of new content. While it doesn’t earn money from these, it helps keep the community happy and spread good will, which can translate into more sales.

The summer update notably adds fireworks shows, allowing players to design their own synchronized spectacles of light and explosions. And they aren’t just pretty. Park guests will stop and watch the shows, increasing their happiness.

The update also adds video screens, which you can place inside your park. You can even import custom videos into the game for these screens, which opens up a ton of possibilities.

You’ll also find new rides in the update, like the Iron Claw pendulum swing and the Sky Watcher observation tower. You also now have more options when painting your wooden coasters, which can really brighten up your park. And, if you want to decorate your park up with some Fourth of July spirit, you can add patriotic decorations like flag bunting and a giant, inflatable Uncle Sam.