TreatmentAdvantage™ 2.0 Adds Clinical Trials Module

TIESRx™, a Dallas based Medical Technology company, has introduced a unique behavior-based technology personalized to a patient’s needs while participating in clinical trials for the development of new pharmaceutical products. The TIESRx™ TreatmentAdvantage™ platform allows physicians, researchers and pharmaceutical companies to improve their understanding about how patients are responding to treatment while fostering and improving communication with patients. This is the first major upgrade to the TreatmentAdvantage™ platform since its introduction in October 2016. The TreatmentAdvantage™ is a dynamic and comprehensive communications platform enabling improved outcomes for patients, physicians, payers and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Each application is personalized for patients and delivered via an app installed on a smartphone or tablet.

The new TreatmentAdvantage™ clinical trials module is leveraged with a robust backend analytic engine which: (1) provides an understanding of the patient’s care plan with behavioral insights to the patient’s experience; (2) facilitates identifying issues/symptoms that patients identify for more effective data collection with a reduced burden on patients thereby improving communication for better outcomes that enhance patients’ lives; (3) enables patients to be informed and empowers partners in their own care by providing them with easy access to resources and support programs via the TIESRx™ multichannel communication platform; and (4) engages patients continuously throughout the drug development life cycle to reduce disruption from clinical to commercial distribution while leveraging lessons learned for enhanced experience via an adaptive platform.

David Schmidt, Founder and CEO of TIESRx™, commented: “Based on in-depth consultations with pharmaceutical firms, clinical research organizations, patients and caregivers, we are able to address the need of personalizing the clinical trial experience for these patients. This substantially improves the attractiveness of our TreatmentAdvantage™ platform to prospective clients and users.”

The TreatmentAdvantage™ is designed to allow a patient bi-directional communication with their clinician to answer questions as well as report on their condition and possible adverse events. A patient can create a personalized social network leveraging HIPAA-protected communications between patients and their caregivers, encouraging engaged social support for their treatment needs. Importantly, the TreatmentAdvantage™ platform also improves the effectiveness of patient literacy by encouraging both patients and their connected community to research their condition and providing the means to do so.

About TIESRx™

TIESRx™ developed the Treatment Advantage™ with the goal of improving patient outcomes via: (1) increasing patient persistency by addressing discontinuation threats with behavior-based technology innovation; (2) improving patient compliance by supporting full dose on-time adherence; and (3) capturing real-time patient reported outcome measurements.

The Treatment Advantage™ was specifically designed for rare and ultra-rare conditions with the intent of driving interactive person/(patient)-centered care while empowering the patient and their connected community during their treatment care plan. It is unique technology with no comparable, comprehensive offering in the marketplace.

