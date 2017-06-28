—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

From GamesBeat

Payscout VR Commerce makes in-VR payments a reality

Payscout has launched an application that enables easy payments inside virtual reality experiences. At the Money20/20 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Payscout unveiled Payscout VR Commerce, which enables consumers to shop and purchase physical products while still in VR. The Payscout VR Commerce app is integrated with Visa Checkout (VCO), which allows users to register payment […]

Eleven Ventures will make esports, VR, AR, and game investments

Game industry veterans Michael Howse and Greg Ballard are starting Eleven Ventures, a venture capital firm that will focus on early-stage investments in emerging game technologies. The executives played leading roles at companies such as Bigfoot Networks, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment mobile gaming studio, Glu Mobile, and 3Dfx Interactive. They have collectively raised $300 million […]

VR content production: How to take advantage of the VR wave (VB Live)

VB LIVE: VR can actually impact your bottom line. Join our latest interactive VB Live event to hear how companies are using it to reduce expenses and boost engagement, plus get the very first look at the latest VR in-depth and up to the minute market research from VB insight. Register here for free. The business world […]

LucidCam VR camera lets you see the world through other people’s eyes

LucidVR‘s mission is to let you see the world through other people’s eyes. It’s a lofty goal, and the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is getting the ball rolling with preorders for its LucidCam virtual reality camera, starting today. LucidCam has two lenses that capture 3D space in true stereoscopic fashion. It has a 180-degree viewing […]

ThermoReal lets you feel heat, cold, and pain in virtual reality

Virtual reality takes your eyes and ears into another world. But it isn’t quite truly immersive, yet. So, Tegway wants to take you one step closer into the immersion by making you feel new sensations like heat, cold, and pain. The company demonstrated its ThermoReal technology at the HTC Vive X accelerator event last week in […]

8i lets you superimpose holographic characters into photos with Holo mobile app

Holographic tech startup 8i is launching its Holo mobile app, which enables you to add 3D holograms of people and animated characters into your real-world photos and videos. You can, for instance, take a hologram of Spider-Man and add him into the background of one of your smartphone photos. You can also stitch moving holographic […]

Beyond GamesBeat

Former Valve initiative CastAR shuts down

CastAR, the augmented reality start-up co-created by two former Valve employees, laid off its staff, shut down internal studio Eat Sleep Play and closed its doors today, according to now former employees. Less than 70 people have been laid off between the Palo Alto headquarters and its Salt Lake City studio which was comprised of former Eat Sleep Play and Avalanche Software employees. (via Polygon)

Apple May Have Just Bought Eye-Tracking Firm SMI

Back at the start of the month Apple got serious about VR, revealing its latest iMac Pros would support SteamVR. Now new rumors surrounding the company suggest it’s also looking into one of VR’s most requested features – eye-tracking. Mac Rumors has gathered a pretty substantial amount of evidence that suggests the company has just acquired SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI), a computer vision company that VR enthusiasts will likely be familiar with. Apple’s vice president of corporate law Gene Levoff recently granted power of attorney to German law firm Hiking Kühn Lüer Wojtek to represent what looks like an Apple shell company in all business related to the acquisition of SMI, for example. (via UploadVR)

The VOID Opens In Canada And Plans For The Future Of Hyper Reality

Hyper-reality has officially landed in Toronto as today marks the opening of the newest VOID Experience Centre in the fourth largest city in North America and a popular tourist destination. And through a joint venture with Cineplex, The VOID will live in one of their new social venues called The Rec Room, alongside a range of dining, amusement gaming, and live entertainment experiences. (via UploadVR)

Nickelodeon Debuts SlimeZone Social VR Experience

Going on its eighth year, VidCon brings tens of thousands of screaming fans together with their favorite video content creators. With brands like Facebook, YouTube, and Taco Bell going all out to be relevant with this next generation of media consumers, it was no surprise to see VR also front and center. (via VR Scout)