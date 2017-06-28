Summer is upon us, and that means we have some time to catch up on games, look to the future, and — oh, my god! Nintendo just announced the Super NES Classic Edition! I’m freakin’ out!

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides, that sweet boy Bob Gardner joins the podcast along with hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb. We talk about Wolfenstein: The New Order, Nier, and more before getting into the news. In the second half, Mike and Jeff discuss their excitement for the Super NES Classic, which is a throwback miniconsole from Nintendo that features 21 of that retro systems games built right into the box. Then we spend some time talking about platform parity and the Xbox One X.

Also, be sure to stick around to the end for an interview with sci-fi author Austin Grossman and Intel VR director Kim Pallister about how today’s clunky VR can turn into the holodeck of tomorrow.

Games discussed this week:

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Nier: Automata

Super Mario 64

Factorio

Salt & Sanctuary

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

