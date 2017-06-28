Gram Games launched its Merge Dragons on iOS as the first major free-to-play game from its new London studio.

The puzzle adventure game will be available on Android soon. It’s a big game, with 600 quests, 500 fantastic objects, and 100 levels at the outset. To date, the company has made successful premium titles such as 1010, Merged, Six, and Bounzy.

The game is the first time that Gram Games has launched a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. The game’s creative director is Ray Mazza, who joined the London studio to bring the game to market.

Mehmet Ecevit, Gram’s cofounder and CEO, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to bring Merge Dragons to the world, the first title from our new London studio. This is our most exciting release to date, and our first IAP product. We’re looking forward to seeing where this game takes us. We believe that players from around the world will love and enjoy the story of Merge Dragons! as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Merge Dragons! is a puzzle adventure game, where players have to heal a magical land, harness the power of dragons, solve puzzles and build their camp to grow their dragons. All items in the game can be matched and merged to produce unique artifacts and create a variety of effects.

The game has dragon eggs, trees, treasures, stars, magical flowers and dragons themselves. Players will discover objects and interact with them. They will match and merge the objects to grow their magical powers. Collectible dragons will aid the players on their journeys. Dragons can be matched and merged

Mazza said in a statement, “Merge Dragons is a game of crafting and discovery, as much as it is a puzzle game. We wanted players to experience the joy of discovery as they explore and interact with our matching and merging world. This gameplay also allows players to build their own space, but never run out of space, thanks to the power of merging.”

Gram Games was founded in 2012, with its headquarters in London and a studio in Istanbul, Turkey. The company has 60 employees, evenly split between London and Istanbul.

As for why the company is moving into free-to-play, cofounder Kaan Karamanci said in an email, “We wanted players to really experience the game in depth, because its a truly special journey — an experience that is very peaceful and tranquil. We feel that it is important for the game to be very accessible, and allow players the freedom and flexibility to play any way they wish. Its fun and playable for free throughout. Players can also purchase premium currency if they want some help along the way.”