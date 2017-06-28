Microsoft wants fans to spend $500 to get what it is calling “the most powerful console ever” in the Xbox One X, but some consumers are hesitant to whip out their black MasterCard after learning developers like Bungie are going to hold their games back despite the upcoming system’s plentiful power. But is this parity an actual problem? Maybe, but GamesBeat Decides podcast hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb discuss why it’s hardly worth worrying about.

Bungie director Luke Smith revealed at E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show) earlier this month that Destiny 2 will run at 30 frames per second on all consoles. On PC, however, the game is unlocked. You can get as many frames as your rig can handle. What this comes down to, as always, is that the PC is the place to go if you are a player who wants full control over your games. A console, even the most powerful console ever, is a far more locked down experience because developers are expected to release games that just work.

But that doesn’t mean people considering an Xbox One X should fear a future where only Microsoft games take advantage of its full potential. As Mike and Jeff talk about on the podcast, this new iterative paradigm for consoles means that games caught in the transition period may end up making sacrifices like this. As the Xbox One X finds an audience, however, it’s less likely that developers will hold that system back in favor of keeping their games relatively close across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PS4 Pro.

You can hear us discuss that and more in the audio version of the podcast below, or check out the relevant discussion only in the video clip above.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

Follow us: