Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced the opening of its new Canadian office in downtown Toronto. With the new office, Okta will tap into the area’s diverse high-technology talent pool to grow its engineering team, and create proximity to better serve Okta’s growing Canadian customer base.

“We’ve always had a laser focus on our customers and are committed to making them successful. Our Toronto office will help us maintain that focus by placing us in the center of Canada’s technology hub and amidst some of our largest customers,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta. “Not only are many of our Canadian customers based in Toronto, the city is also home to an incredibly impressive pool of technology talent. Our engineering-focused Toronto team will enable us to accelerate innovation in the Okta Identity Cloud and continue to delight customers in Canada and across the world.”

Okta’s Canadian customers span various industries, including finance, energy, technology, government and non-profits. Proximity to strategic customers such as Benevity, Canadian Energy, FreshBooks, Shopify and Teknion will enable continued customer-driven innovation and product development.

Beyond Okta’s growing Canadian customer base, the company’s investment in Canada was motivated by Toronto’s rapidly growing technology community, and the city’s emerging and seasoned technology talent. Canada’s technology sector is directly responsible for $117 billion of the country’s economic output, outpacing the finance and insurance industries. Ontario represents the second largest population of high-tech workers in Canada, and Toronto is home to nearly 400,000 full-time students. Its local universities offer world-class technology and engineering programs, providing a robust pipeline of engineering graduates.

“It’s great to see Okta investing locally to harness the talent and innovation in Canada,” said John Comacchio, CIO and senior vice president at Teknion. “We invested in Okta years ago because of the company’s long-term vision and its emphasis on customer success. We continue to see value in the Okta Identity Cloud, and believe opening an office in Toronto – which is not only where Teknion is headquartered, but a city known for its high-quality engineering talent – will further the company’s innovation.”

Okta’s new office is located in the heart of downtown Toronto at 171 John Street.

About Okta, Inc.

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the world’s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With deep integrations to over 5,000 apps, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

