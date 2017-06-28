Robots are starting to do the jobs humans don’t want to do … unless it’s your birthday or anniversary or something.

Image Credit: Fleshlight

Pornhub revealed the launch of its new “interactive” category (not suitable for work) of adult films that sync up with certain smart sex toys today. This mature-audiences-only branch of the internet-of-things, which is often referred to as teledildonics, enables devices to simulate on-screen action through a series of pulses. Pornhub is getting in on that action by launching videos onto its site that support this technology, and it plans to merge together its VR and interactive features into one experience that will fool your senses. The VR category already gets 500,000 views a day for Pornhub.

“Immersive technology is the next frontier in the adult entertainment industry,” Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a statement. “Over the course of the past year alone immersive technologies, particularly teledildonics, have quickly taken the industry by storm and garnered critical acclaim for their ability to provide users with something that teeters on reality. Here at Pornhub, we’re all about democratizing the latest technologies for our fans to enjoy.”

In March 2016, Pornhub launched its VR category as part of this ongoing effort. With interactive videos and VR, the company is consistently edging up against the future of adult entertainment.

“Being the first free adult website to feature an interactive category that seamlessly integrates with wireless interactive sex toys will prove to be a major boon to the industry,” said Price. “Fans will be provided with a heightened experience that tantalizes their senses and deepest desires.”

While Pornhub’s VR content will work on just about any headset, the teledildonics space isn’t quite as open. The interactive videos currently support toys like the Fleshlight Launch and Kiiroo Onyx, which are targeted at people who have a penis. The company is promising support for vagina-focused connected toys like OhMibod, We-Vibe, Levense Lush, and Kiiroo Pearl at some point “in the near future.”