Blizzard is keeping the content rolling into Diablo III, and the most recent update is the return of the Necromancer character class from the previous game. You can get the Necromancer now for $15.

While the Necromancer is probably not enough to get most players back into Blizzard’s action role-playing adventure, the character is still a blast to play. The Necro’s most exciting attack is the corpse explosion, which enables you to make a downed foe’s body explode and take other opponents down with them. Punching the key for Corpse Explosion over a pile of bloody torsos is satisfying — it’s like squeezing bubble wrap.

To experience that action for myself, I (GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb) had fellow staff writer Mike Minotti guide me through using the character. You can watch our necrotic adventures in the video above.