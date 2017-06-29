The reality is virtual, but successful VR games still require cold, hard data. Register now for our latest interactive VB Live event, where experts will share insights into the analytics, techniques, and tools needed to push your VR game to the top of the charts.

Register here for free.

Reportedly gamers really are dying to get their hands on VR games, get inside immersive virtual reality worlds, and get their minds blown, and the global VR gaming market size is supposed to reach $45.09 billion by 2025.

Yet that’s still awhile away. What can developers do now to make sure that word of mouth gets their titles on gamers’ radars, and then heading straight up the charts? A flawless, breathtaking experience from start to finish in a world that seems specifically tailored just for them seems like a start.

It’s why data and analytics, important enough for 2D games that a developer would sooner give up their espresso machine than work without it, are even more essential for virtual reality game developers.

Here’s just the tip of the iceberg:

1. Boost performance. Lag in console or desktop games is the worst; lag in VR is an actual showstopper. An immersive experience that’s stuttering isn’t immersive any more, and a user won’t be back.

You can test in-house, but you need to know exactly where your users are going, what they’re looking at, and find those snags and fine tune. Deep data analytics can measure performance in real time, precisely pinpointing problems so you can eliminate them.

2. Improve gameplay. You’ve got a cleverly designed area in your game, but no one is interacting with it. Or players keep getting stuck, or they’re walking on by an important object instead of reaching for it. What’s going on, and how do you fix it without hours of real-time testing? Analytics tools for VR offer strategies like heatmapping to figure out what players are noticing, what they’re avoiding, and where you can improve the flow of the game and the player’s ability to interact with your VR world.

3. A/B testing. Test, optimize, repeat. It’s the mantra that echoes in the halls of every tech company across the land, for good reason. Add that functionality to your game and you’ll be able to iterate more quickly and fine-tune your game on the fly, experiment, and grow the experience.

To learn more about how full-stack analytics infrastructure and tools can help you create fully personalized, completely immersive experiences that blow minds and boost adoption, plus how to use them and where to find them, don’t miss our latest interactive VB Live event.

We’ll be tapping top experts like Ben Solganic, Producer at the VR game studio Survios, who will show how crunching the data has pushed them to the top of the charts, along with other industry experts who will share insights into the analytics techniques and tools needed to push VR games to the top of the charts.

Don’t miss out.

Register here for free.

Attendees will:

Understand the role of VR in online gaming

Find out how VR company Survios successfully leverages the Exostatic analytics infrastructure for commercial gaming success

Discover how to deploy full-stack analytics infrastructure and tools

Speakers:

Nicolas Nadeau, President, Exostatic

Kiyoto Tamura, VP Marketing, TreasureData

Ben Solganic, Producer, Survios

Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat

Wendy Schuchart, Moderator, VentureBeat



This VB Live event is sponsored by TreasureData.