Hello, and welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, we checked out Diablo III’s new necromancer class, we reviewed the nostalgic Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Hearthstone nerfed one if its more notorious cards.
Enjoy, and have a great weekend!
Pieces of flair and opinion
- The DeanBeat: Why making great games takes time
- PC Gaming Weekly: It’s all in the cards
- Great esports broadcasters need two things: authenticity and flexibility
- Using Steam data to tell you if your game will sink or swim
- AR/VR Weekly: Eleven Ventures shows investors still want to make it rain
- Is Xbox One X ‘parity’ a real problem? GamesBeat Decides
- Did Nintendo already mess up the Super NES Classic? GamesBeat Decides
- CastAR’s collapse shows the incredible challenge of making AR games
- How scary is too scary in VR?
- Game Devs of Color Expo highlights the diversity already in gaming
- Super NES Classic Edition’s 5-foot controller cable is about 3 feet shorter than original cord
News
- Kate Edwards resigns from top post at the International Game Developers Association
- Indie game leader Rami Ismail condemns harassment that shut down Spanish women’s gaming event
- Paradox Interactive acquires Age of Wonders dev Triumph Studios
- Overcooked wins Best Game at Brazil’s Independent Games Festival’s award show
- Sword Legacy: Omen is indie publisher Team17’s first push into Brazil
- World of Tanks and Epic Games partner on Unreal Engine 4 indie game deal
- Indie Megabooth levels up with Megashow, its arts-music-games festival
- Kaleidoscope launches funding platform for premium VR content
- Radeon, GeForce video cards remain hard to find due to cryptocurrency
- Pornhub is integrating interactive teledildonics into its VR category
- Nintendo and Super Mario Odyssey sweep the E3 Game Critic Awards
- Hearthstone weakens one the game’s most hated cards
- Dream Reality Interactive raises money for AR, VR, and AI
- Race for the Galaxy card game debuts on the PC
- Blizzard’s Overwatch League is compiling a scouting report of the world’s best players
- Arkane Studios boss resigns after launching Prey
- Planet Coaster’s free update adds fireworks shows just in time for Fourth of July
- July 2017 Xbox Games With Gold: Kane & Lynch 2, Grow Up, and more
- Payscout VR Commerce makes in-VR payments a reality
- Eleven Ventures will make esports, VR, AR, and game investments
- Rocket League studio Psyonix loves Switch, live services, and working with Tencent
- Grand Theft Auto studio backpedals after Take-Two shuts down OpenIV modding tool
- Shadow of War, Mario + Rabbids, and Wolfenstein II lead Game Critics Awards nominees
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition is coming September 29
- ReKTGlobal wants every city to have an esports venue
Mobile and social
- Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow debuts with original Matt Groening story
- Merge Dragons is Gram Games’ first free-to-play release
- Twitch updates its mobile app with cam streaming and more
- Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire turns the console RPG into a generic mobile game
- Vayyar announces contest winners for apps that can see through objects
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion is hoping to ape Fallout Shelter’s mobile success
- Acquired.io raises $2 million to ease user acquisition grunt work
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius celebrates its 1st anniversary and 23 million downloads
- LucidCam VR camera lets you see the world through other people’s eyes
Reviews, previews, and interviews
- Hearthstone’s top game designer explains Quest Rogue change
- Watch us play Diablo III’s Necromancer class and explode some corpses
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy review: remade with love
- Diablo III’s necromancer can’t reanimate Blizzard’s aging game
- D&D wants VR chess and idle clickers to lead to something bigger
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is D&D’s first clicker game
- Why Ni no Kuni’s sequel is going in a different direction
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti: hands-on impressions
- Playful’s Paul Bettner is betting on both ‘flat screen games’ and VR
- State of Decay 2 fully simulates the world of the undead
