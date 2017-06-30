Grand Theft Auto Online is adding new content for the Independence Day holiday that will give players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One access to a fancy ride and a new competitive mode.

Grand Theft Auto Online is the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V. Its online world and in-game store have kept Grand Theft Auto V a money-maker and top-seller long after its 2015 release. The success of GTA Online has helped publisher Take-Two make a lot of money in back-catalog sales and in-game transactions.

The new content includes a new competitive mode, Dawn Raid.

“Two teams of up to six parachute into a combat zone in search of a transmitter hidden inside of a package,” Rockstar Games detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Your objective is to find it and transport it to the evacuation zone.”

Competing in this mode will earn you double cash and experience until July 10.

Players can also purchase a new supercar, the Dewbauchee Vagner. If you don’t have enough virtual money in your character’s bank account to afford this high-end vehicle, you can always boost your cash flow by spending some real dollars.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Logging into GTA Online at anytime until July 10 unlocks two Independence Day-style shirts, and all watercraft are on sale in the game.