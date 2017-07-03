Splatoon 2 is only a few weeks away from its release on the Switch, and Nintendo is going to give that hype train a push with a new Direct video July 6 at 7 a.m. Pacific.

The first Splatoon was one of the few bright spots for the failed Wii U, helping establish a new franchise for Nintendo for the first time in years. The sequel is coming out for the Switch, Nintendo’s latest console that launched in March. Sales for the Switch have been strong, and exclusive games like Splatoon 2 can help it keep that momentum.

Nintendo Directs highlight upcoming games and products from the Japanese game company. Nintendo often uses the stream to announce new projects, but the ones like this that focus on a specific game shortly before its release usually give us a look at unannounced features and modes.

We already know that Splatoon 2 will have the same team-based multiplayer as the original, and it will also have its own single player campaign. Splatoon 2 will also have a horde mode (a cooperative experience where a team competes against waves of computer-controller opponents) called Salmon Run.