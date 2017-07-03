The massively multiplayer role-playing game The Elder Scrolls Online is offering a free trial of its ESO Plus membership from July 5 to July 9 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Existing ESO Plus members will also get access to a free loot crate every day during the event.

ESO Plus is a subscription service that unlocks additional downloadable content and other perks, like boosts to experience points earned. During the Bonus Event, players can try out most of the features of ESO Plus for free, though some like free virtual currency and the free loot crates will remain available only to paying subscribers. Players will be able to activate the ESO Plus Free Trial in the in-game Crown Store.

Publisher Bethesda is likely trying to get more eyes on its recently released Morrowind expansion pack, which is the largest update since the game’s debut in 2014. Earlier this year, it also hosted a week where ESO was free to play, hoping to grow its reported 7 million players from last June.