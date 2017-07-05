The United States is coming off a long July 4 weekend, and we’re feeling patriotic. To express that patriotism, we’re eating hot dogs, blowing stuff up, and putting some half-ass effort into recording a podcast.

This week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast is a quick one. Hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about games and the news, and then they return to their red, white, and blue holes to eat tubed meats.

Games on this week’s show:

– PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

– Final Fantasy XIV

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC

– Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

Follow us: