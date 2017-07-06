Blizzard’s hit team-based shooter, Overwatch, has revealed its latest character. And fans can relax; it’s Doomfist.

Doomfist has been teased since Overwatch’s reveal trailer, which had characters fighting over his gauntlet. Players even had to move that weapon as a map objective in Numbani (which also hosted a museum exhibit on the villain), and the introduction of the last new character, Orisa, explained that she was created after an assault from Doomfist took out her robot predecessors. This character has been a long time coming, and his introduction will keep Overwatch’s 30 million players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC happy.

While past reveal trailers has introduced characters with computer-animated shorts or a series of 2D images with voice-overs, the Doomfist reveal is a gorgeous, 2D animation. You can watch it below.

Rise up and be remembered. Witness the return of one of Talon's leaders: Doomfist! Learn more @ https://t.co/JCSkZJGOzc pic.twitter.com/QnRzro7YuW — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 6, 2017

Doomfist is an offensive character, meaning he specializes in dealing damage. While most Overwatch heroes focus on long-rang moves, Doomfist attacks with short-range abilities and melee strikes. His ultimate ability has him jumping into the air and crashing back down to the ground, dealing a large amount of damage to nearby enemies.

Doomfist is playable now on the game’s public test servers.